'It’s time to be vigilant and courageous': Chandigarh doctor shares her recovery story

CHANDIGARH: A Chandigarh doctor, who is now back home after recovering from COVID-19, says that her hospital stay taught her that it is time to remain both vigilant and courageous The doctor had contracted the infection after coming in contact with her patient in the UK. Though she is home after a medical team gave the nod, the lady doctor is still maintaining social distancing as a precaution.



'We are still keeping a distance from each other in the house and practising strict hand hygiene. I am relieved to hear from my parents that the Chandigarh Administration has been very helpful in providing all the needful. The police on duty have also been very responsive.'



'Thanking administrative officials and sanitation workers, the doctor advised the public at large to follow proper hygiene and social distancing. “It’s time to be vigilant but courageous at the same time.'



Being a doctor herself, the 26-year-old says she suffered both physical and mental challenges.



“I still have cough which may take some time to resolve. Obviously, I was suffering from the psychological effects of being in isolation for 14 days straight and not being able to see my family. My parents were isolated at home and you do not know what is happening to them. I am relieved and lucky to have recovered without serious complications.” Most of her time was spent sleeping in isolation as she suffered from fever frequently.



“I was isolated for 14 days in the hospital, maintained good hand hygiene and wore masks. I had a high fever for two-three days, dry cough, mild breathlessness and then I started to feel better about day four or five. But suddenly I felt very unwell on the seventh day with severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea, chest tightness and fever. I had lost smell and taste completely,” she recollects.



Now fresh back home, she says it is good to feel the fresh air of Chandigarh. “My discharge from hospital was smooth and well-organised. I was dropped home by an ambulance. After getting back home, I kept my belongings in a separate room and took a hot water bath,” she says, advising proper personal hygiene to keep the virus at bay.