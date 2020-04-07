STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jain community in Bengaluru feeds needy to mark Mahaveer Jayanti

Vehicles have been arranged to distribute food packets across the city.

Meals arranged at Palace Grounds on Mahaveer Jayanti on Monday in Bengaluru | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti, the Jain community in Bengaluru sent out 51,000 food packets to the needy, while the Jain Temple Trust handed over a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund towards tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) has partnered with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, police and labour department to feed migrant labourers, contract labourers and the destitute. They began supplying cooked food since March 29 with funds collected from the Jain community and plan to distribute over seven lakh food packets by April 15.

Sajjan Raj Mehta, joint secretary, Jito, told The New Indian Express that arrangements have been made to prepare fresh food near Mekri Circle and package it hygienically. Vehicles have been arranged to distribute food packets across the city.

“It is our duty to help the needy during a time of crisis and that is exactly what is being done. In the last eight days, we have distributed 3,42,000 meals,” he said.

Comments

