STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala boy, who learnt Hindi by watching cartoon shows, now gives tips on COVID-19 to migrant labourers

This proved helpful when it came to making migrant labourers aware of the Covid-19 guidelines and preventive steps.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Ayan gives tips to prevent Covid spread to migrant workers at Madavoor in Kozhikode

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Like any eight-year-old, Mohammad Ayan loves cartoons. And like any other child, he gets ample scolding from his parents Salim Madavoor and Sayida for this. But little did the teacher-couple knew that this cartoon addiction of Ayan would come in handy during Covid-19.

The Class II student of AUP School at Madavoor, who would forget the world while watching cartoons like Chhota Bheem, Doraemon and Little Singham, acquired a useful skill through his TV time, that of speaking Hindi. This proved helpful when it came to making migrant labourers aware of the Covid-19 guidelines and preventive steps.Ayan led awareness classes in Hindi for around 20 migrant labourers at Madavoor recently. The video of the class became an instant hit in the WhatsApp groups of the workers.

“Our area has over 60 migrant labourers, so I thought of imparting the Covid awareness in Hindi. Being an avid viewer of Hindi cartoons, I learned Hindi naturally and can speak the language without any hiccups,” said Ayan. He provided ‘Safe at home’ tips to five groups of four labourers each over two days.
Here is how it went:

“Is Corona ke samay mein aap ghar mein hi rahein. Aap jahaan bhi ho, wahin rukna. Aur aap baar baar apne haath saaf karte rehna. (In this time of Corona, you should all stay at home. Wherever your are, just stay there. And keep washing your hands regularly),” Ayan is seen telling labourers in the video, followed by a demonstration of how to wash hands for 20 seconds.

Ayan’s elder brother Nihal Rahman, a Class IX student of Chakkalakkal HSS, Madavoor, also helped by preparing a hand sanitiser and distributing it among the ‘students’ at the end of the class. “I am happy to know the video is a hit among migrant labourers here,” Salim said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 migrant workers
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp