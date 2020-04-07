Kerala boy, who learnt Hindi by watching cartoon shows, now gives tips on COVID-19 to migrant labourers

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Like any eight-year-old, Mohammad Ayan loves cartoons. And like any other child, he gets ample scolding from his parents Salim Madavoor and Sayida for this. But little did the teacher-couple knew that this cartoon addiction of Ayan would come in handy during Covid-19.

The Class II student of AUP School at Madavoor, who would forget the world while watching cartoons like Chhota Bheem, Doraemon and Little Singham, acquired a useful skill through his TV time, that of speaking Hindi. This proved helpful when it came to making migrant labourers aware of the Covid-19 guidelines and preventive steps.Ayan led awareness classes in Hindi for around 20 migrant labourers at Madavoor recently. The video of the class became an instant hit in the WhatsApp groups of the workers.

“Our area has over 60 migrant labourers, so I thought of imparting the Covid awareness in Hindi. Being an avid viewer of Hindi cartoons, I learned Hindi naturally and can speak the language without any hiccups,” said Ayan. He provided ‘Safe at home’ tips to five groups of four labourers each over two days.

Here is how it went:

“Is Corona ke samay mein aap ghar mein hi rahein. Aap jahaan bhi ho, wahin rukna. Aur aap baar baar apne haath saaf karte rehna. (In this time of Corona, you should all stay at home. Wherever your are, just stay there. And keep washing your hands regularly),” Ayan is seen telling labourers in the video, followed by a demonstration of how to wash hands for 20 seconds.

Ayan’s elder brother Nihal Rahman, a Class IX student of Chakkalakkal HSS, Madavoor, also helped by preparing a hand sanitiser and distributing it among the ‘students’ at the end of the class. “I am happy to know the video is a hit among migrant labourers here,” Salim said.