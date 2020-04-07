Odisha tea vendor donates Rs 20,000 for coronavirus fight

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/PARADIP : Amid the Corona gloom, inspiring deeds by ordinary men from the nook and corners are giving strength to the battle against the great enemy, In Balangir, a tea seller donated his year’s savings of Rs 20,000 to the Red Cross fund on Monday to help those affected by the pandemic. The seller Rupdhar Kumura of Chuadapali village met the District Emergency Officer and handed over the cheque to him. “We all have to do our bit to help humanity recover from this crisis. I did my part by donating whatever I saved last year”, said the vendor, whose business has been severely hit by the ongoing lockdown.

Similarly, Jagannath Mishra, a resident of Rameswar Nagar in Balangir town, donated Rs 50,000 to Being Human Foundation which has been providing cooked food to the destitute since March 23.A senior citizen of Paradip also donated Rs 1 lakh from his pension to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to assist the Government in its fight against coronavirus.

Seventy five-year-old Pravakar Sahoo, a retired employee of the Marine department of Paradip Port Trust, handed over the cheque to chairman of Paradip Municipality Basant Biswal. Paradip Truck Owners’ Association also donated Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF. Similarly, Jagannath Truck owners’ Association contributed Rs 3.01 lakh for the purpose.