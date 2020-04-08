STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Blasters’ player Zakeer Mundampara lends house for COVID-19 care

Kerala blasters E player Zakeer Mundampara is an inspiration for the people to be part of the initiatives to help the health workers and other people affected by Covid-19.

Zakeer Mundampara with his wife and daughter Mariyom. (File Photo)

By VISHNU PRASAD KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Kerala Blasters E player Zakeer Mundampara is an inspiration for the people to be part of the initiatives to help the health workers and other people affected by COVID-19.

The young footballer has offered his two-storey residence at Areekode for COVID-19 care and leads an initiative to distribute food kits to the families affected by the infection.

“I’m going to stay with my seven-months pregnant wife at our house in Edavannappara. We will not be using the house at Areekode for at least next couple of months. So, my wife and I have decided to provide the vacant house for COVID-19 quarantine purposes or to accommodate the medical workers in the area. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Anyone who wants to use these facilities can contact me,” the India Super League (ISL) player said.

Mundampara announced his willingness to lend the house for COVID-19 care for free through his Facebook page recently. The former Santosh Trophy player is also active in helping the people hit by the pandemic.

“Our club, Areekode Chakkamthodu FC, in association with Al Sabah FC Dubai and FC Trikkaripur, has so far distributed 133 food kits to the families affected by the pandemic in the area. We will continue with such efforts to help the people affected by COVID-19 till this crisis ends,” he adds.

Though he will be active with his volunteering activities, Mundampara has decided to spend more time at his house at Edavannappara with wife Fasila and five-year-old daughter Mariyom. “I’m going to spend most of this lockdown time with my family. I will also be finding some time for football practices and small exercises at home. Other than that, not thinking of any busy football practice schedule during this lockdown,” he says.

The 28-year-old had played for Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC in the ISL before becoming a part of Kerala Blasters. Mundampara had also played for Chirag United Club Kerala, Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan.

