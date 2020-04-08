STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru comes to the aid of its tour guides

Tour guides of the heritage city of Mysuru, who no longer have a daily income as the country is under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic got a breather on Monday. 

Groceries and essentials were distributed to tourist guides working in Mysuru city on Monday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tour guides of the heritage city of Mysuru, who no longer have a daily income as the country is under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic got a breather on Monday. Tourism department officials provided with rations and groceries to 45 tourist guides in the city registered with the government. According to Janardhan, deputy director for tourism, Mysuru district, action was taken following directions given by tourism minister CT Ravi and said that the guides were provided with rice, salt, cooking oil, sugar as well as pulses, gram and other groceries.

The initiative has also been extended to guides in Srirangapatna also and would be continued if the need arises.When asked about measures planned for tonga owners in Mysuru who are also struggling for their daily meals amid the lockdown, Janardhan said that a similar proposal has been sent to supply rations to 60 registered tonga riders and said that they will be provided assistance in the coming days. 

