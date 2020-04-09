Constable on COVID-19 duty helps pregnant woman, gets a call from MP Vaiko for the kind act

MS Thanaraj By

TIRUCHY: When the young police constable from Manapparai, Sayed Abudhahir, was waiting to meet the Tiruchy SP at his office on Wednesday evening, his phone rang. It was MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko calling him to praise him for his act of humanity.



At the time of coronavirus lockdown, Abudhahir donated blood to a pregnant woman who delivered a baby girl through C-section on April 6th.



Abudhahir, a 23-year-old cop, was on duty at a check post near Kamarajar Statue at Manapparai. During then, he saw a couple - Elumalai and Sulochana - walking sadly on the road. Elumalai was a construction worker and his wife was 10 months pregnant.



The cop inquired the couple where were they going and they replied that they were coming from a private hospital and added that they needed to go to their native place Irattiapatti, 10 km from Manapparai.



The couple also told the cop that they came to the hospital in ambulance vehicle as it was their due date. But the hospital management informed the couple that it had no stock of O positive blood required for the C-section and asked the couple to arrange some donor immediately.



As the lockdown was in effect, the couple did not know what to do and were walking on the road helplessly and during then the constable saw them. That was around 2 pm on April 6.



Initially, the cop thought that the couple was in need of a taxi only. So he spoke to a taxi driver, who was hesitant to drive during the curfew and asked him to come over to the place and assured of assistance if there was any problem midway.



In the meantime, while interacting with the couple, Abudhahir came to know that they were in need of blood. Fortunately, Abudhahir’s blood group was also of the same group and he offered to help.



At once, the couple returned to the hospital and informed the doctors about the donor. In the evening, Abudhahir went to the hospital and donated blood. Around 8.30 pm, Sulochana gave birth to a baby girl through C-section.



On knowing about it, Tiruchy SP Ziaul Haque called Abudhahir to his office and presented him with a cash reward of Rs.1000 on Wednesday evening.



A short while ago before he met the SP, Vaiko called him over the phone and appreciated him. Vaiko also penned a moving letter praising Abudhahir. Soft copy of the letter was sent to Abudhahir on Whatsapp and hard copy was sent to the party’s Manapparai office. The party functionaries would hand over the letter to him later.



Speaking to The New Indian Express, Elumalai, the baby’s father, said “The baby is healthy and I thank the constable for his timely help. But for his help, it would have been difficult for my wife to undergo C-section. As all the shops were closed at that time, I could not even buy and give juice bottle to the constable. However, I had invited him to my house after the lockdown is over.”

The couple and the newborn returned to their house on Thursday.