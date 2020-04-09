STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This 95-year-old Mizo COVID-19 warrior is winning hearts

This Mizo woman has not only donated her measly monthly pension to Mizoram Chief Minister’s Relief Fund but is also stitching masks for the poor.

Published: 09th April 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sangpuii, the elderly woman’s daughter-in-law, said the nonagenarian stitches around 10-20 washable masks a day. (Photo |EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Age brings with it a treasure of wisdom and generosity.

Pi Nghakliani (95) is being the generous and sacrificing granny that she is as the world fights COVID-19 pandemic. This Mizo woman has not only donated her measly monthly pension to Mizoram Chief Minister’s Relief Fund but is also stitching masks for the poor.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga was among people touched by her goodwill gesture.

“Here is an incredible story of Pi Nghakliani (95), w/o Pu Lalrinliana (L) Ex-MLA; who's not just yet done with donating her 1-month pensioner's salary to the Chief Minister's RF, yet still sew face masks and handing them out to whoever needs it!” Zoramthanga tweeted.

Sangpuii, the elderly woman’s daughter-in-law, said the nonagenarian stitches around 10-20 washable masks a day.

“There is an acute shortage of masks in Mizoram and they are expensive too. The Chinese masks, which cost Rs 10 earlier, are now being sold at Rs 100-200 per piece. So, she thought it would be nice to donate for the cause. It’s a very small gesture,” Sangpuii said.

She said Nghakliani was faced with a scarcity of materials as the shops dealing in the items were all closed. Despite her falling age, the woman has no problem with her vision.

“She says she had seen World War II and the insurgency movement in Mizoram. She said she and many others had to run to a village in Assam’s Haflong in 1966 and hide there for two years during the movement. She also said she had never seen a situation like the one created now by COVID-19 pandemic,” Sangpuii said.

Sangpuii said her mother-in-law felt there should not be any political boundary in this hour of need and challenging times.

“It is a time to ask what we can do, nothing too small or too big,” she said quoting the granny.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Zoramthanga
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp