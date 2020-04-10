STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala, Karnataka cops beat lockdown and distance for ailing infant

The joint efforts of Kerala Police and their Karnataka counterparts have helped save the life of a six-month-old baby  suffering from a rare medical condition.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The joint efforts of Kerala Police and their Karnataka counterparts have helped save the life of a six-month-old baby suffering from a rare medical condition. By working in tandem, the two forces managed to procure an indispensable drug from Bengaluru in the nick of time, without which the infant undergoing treatment for dipping blood glucose level would not have been able to survive.   

The parents of the infant hailing from Thiruvallom here were unable to get the drug, which has to be administered daily, on account of the lockdown. The medicine is not available in Kerala and the painstaking efforts of the baby’s father Prejith -- who works in Qatar -- finally paid off when it emerged that the drug is indeed available in Bengaluru.

He managed to get it with the help of a relative there. But a bigger hurdle was in store for Prejith. Since there is no vehicular movement between Benguluru and Thiruvananthapuram due to the lockdown, transporting the medicine was nearly impossible.  

After his efforts to find a way out failed, Prejith in a last-ditch attempt mailed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his help. Following this, the CM’s Office got in touch with state police chief Loknath Behera, who entrusted Janamaithri police nodal officer IG S Sreejith with the job. After Sreejith spoke to Bengaluru IG,  the Karnataka Police collected the medicine from Prejith’s kin in Bengaluru and delivered it to their counterparts at the Kasaragod border on Tuesday evening. 

On receiving it, the state police with the help of its 19 Highway Patrol vehicles, delivered the medicine to Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night. All these while, the State Police Headquarters monitored the operation.

The medicine was delivered to the family on Thursday morning by City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay.  A communique from the headquarters said police are conducting several such operations for people during the lockdown. “ Our vehicles ferry essential drugs to patients daily,” the release said.

Infant’s parents thank police
The infant’s parents thanked the police and said they did not think it is possible to get the medicine within two days. “We are extremely grateful to police for the timely help,” said a relative.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Police lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp