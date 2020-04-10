Kerala, Karnataka cops beat lockdown and distance for ailing infant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The joint efforts of Kerala Police and their Karnataka counterparts have helped save the life of a six-month-old baby suffering from a rare medical condition. By working in tandem, the two forces managed to procure an indispensable drug from Bengaluru in the nick of time, without which the infant undergoing treatment for dipping blood glucose level would not have been able to survive.

The parents of the infant hailing from Thiruvallom here were unable to get the drug, which has to be administered daily, on account of the lockdown. The medicine is not available in Kerala and the painstaking efforts of the baby’s father Prejith -- who works in Qatar -- finally paid off when it emerged that the drug is indeed available in Bengaluru.

He managed to get it with the help of a relative there. But a bigger hurdle was in store for Prejith. Since there is no vehicular movement between Benguluru and Thiruvananthapuram due to the lockdown, transporting the medicine was nearly impossible.

After his efforts to find a way out failed, Prejith in a last-ditch attempt mailed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his help. Following this, the CM’s Office got in touch with state police chief Loknath Behera, who entrusted Janamaithri police nodal officer IG S Sreejith with the job. After Sreejith spoke to Bengaluru IG, the Karnataka Police collected the medicine from Prejith’s kin in Bengaluru and delivered it to their counterparts at the Kasaragod border on Tuesday evening.

On receiving it, the state police with the help of its 19 Highway Patrol vehicles, delivered the medicine to Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night. All these while, the State Police Headquarters monitored the operation.

The medicine was delivered to the family on Thursday morning by City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay. A communique from the headquarters said police are conducting several such operations for people during the lockdown. “ Our vehicles ferry essential drugs to patients daily,” the release said.

Infant’s parents thank police

The infant’s parents thanked the police and said they did not think it is possible to get the medicine within two days. “We are extremely grateful to police for the timely help,” said a relative.

