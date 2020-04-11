STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

65-year-old man pedals 130 km to take his wife to Puducherry hospital for chemotherapy session

Wearing just a dhoti he asked his wife to sit on the carrier. With a towel he tied her to his body so that she does not fall down enroute and started pedalling.

Published: 11th April 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

A man rides a bicycle on a road blanketed by dense fog in New Delhi on Saturday.

For representational purpose. . (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: In an another example of 'selfless love' in Tamil Nadu, a 65-year old man took his cancer-stricken wife on a bicycle and pedalled 130 km to reach hospital, so that she did not miss her chemotherapy session.

Arivazhagan pedaled with his 60-year old wife Manjula on his bicycle from his village near Kumbakonam to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry for her chemotherapy session.

Owing to the lockdown, there were no buses between TN and Puducherry. Arivazhagan after wondering how to take his wife to JIPMER for the treatment on March 30 decided to pedal it down.

Clad only in his dhoti, he asked his wife to sit on the carrier. He then tied her on to his body with a towel to prevent her from falling and started pedalling.

"We started at 4.45 a.m. and reached JIPMER at 10.15 p.m. On the way we had some tea and also slept near a pond for two hours," Arivazhagan a construction worker told IANS.

Though the concerned section was closed at JIPMER owing to coronavirus, the hospital officials on hearing his tale decided to give Manjula the needed treatment.

"The next day we sent the couple back to their home near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu in our Ambulance," a JIPMER official told IANS. Arivazhagan was full of praise for the doctors and others at JIPMER.

"They gave my wife the needed treatment and pooled money together and gave me that. They also gave medicines for one month and paid about Rs. 6,300 for the ambulance to drop us back," Arivazhagan said.

According to him, a doctor at JIPMER had called him on Saturday morning and enquired about Manjula's health.

"He also told me that an ambulance could be organised to bring Manjula to JIPMER for treatment," Arivazhagan said.

When asked why he did not take his wife to the government hospitals in Kumbakonam or in Thanjavur, Arivazhagan said the way he had been treated there had not been good and so he went to JIPMER.

"We are not covered under the Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme or under the Central government's healthcare scheme. I save from my daily wages and take her to JIPMER in Puducherry," he said.

His son A Ravi, also a construction worker, said his mother had to go to JIPMER every 20 days for her checkup.

Looking back, Arivazhagan said: "It is still unbelievable as to how I pedalled the distance."

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Cance chemotherapy
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp