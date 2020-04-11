STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
They believe in collective harmony

Published: 11th April 2020 06:32 AM

Residents of TVH Ouranya Bay distributing food to migrant workers, watchmen in their complex | special arrangement

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid news of people, even doctors, being evicted from their homes due to COVID-19 scare, an apartment complex near Siruseri IT Park has proven to be a perfect testimony of humanity.

Ever since a positive case was detected in TVH Ouranya Bay apartments in Kazhipattur, the patient’s wife had to quarantine herself, leaving her 16-year-old daughter alone in the house. However, keeping all stigma aside, residents there have been providing her hot meals, groceries and also making calls to ensure her mental well-being, all while abiding standard guidelines.

“After my husband tested positive, I was taken to the hospital immediately. However, some residents, whose names I don’t even know, stepped up for my child. This is exactly how everyone must be treated,” beamed the patient’s wife, adding that people at grocery store did not even ask money for delivering essentials.

One of the workmen at a nearby supermarket said, “My sister is in the medical profession, and she told me there is no harm in doing contactless delivery.” He added that he had stopped selling juice and chips to avoid unnecessary crowd, and have been giving away biscuit packets for free, to feed dogs.

Not just this, the residents also believe that it is a collective effort, and hence all of them wanted to stay anonymous. “There are about 40 migrant workers here who are stuck. So, we bought groceries and other essentials for them, and also distributed essentials to watchmen,” said one of the residents.Besides, they have been spraying disinfectant on all inbound and outbound vehicles.

COVID-19 lockdown migrant workers
Coronavirus
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
