They serve hot cups of medi-tea to tired cops

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Everybody is doing their bit in the fight against Covid-19. While the medical personnel and law enforcement agencies are fighting the pandemic on ground zero, there some who have taken it upon themselves to help these warriors, especially the ones clad in khaki. A father and son duo with the help of All Kerala Ex-military Police Association (AKEPA) has been serving the cops stationed at various spots in the city tea every morning and evening since March 23.

Anand and Sivan Macro decided to take up the initiative after coming to realise the hardships that these cops have to undergo while making sure the directives of the government are followed by the public to the letter. “During the initial days of the lockdown, which had to be implemented without any planning, there was no provision for food. Even water bottles were not available,” said Anand. It was tough for the cops who had to stand in the hot sun for long, checking the vehicles for lockdown violators, he added. Anand’s father Sivan Macro, is the owner of the Macro Group of companies.

According to him, the fact that he comes from a family of cops and military personnel enabled him to understand the hardships they undergo without complaints. “The cops won’t complain about the lack of provisions. They will make do with whatever facilities they have at hand,” he said. Anand and his father are providing herbal tea which they believe will help the cops in keeping up with the harsh conditions they are working in. The duo supplies tea out of an Innova car. According to him, they also provide the cops with snacks like parippu vada along with the tea.

“We have set up a facility in the back of the car. Tea dispensers containing regular tea (with milk) and herbal tea have been fixed in the car. We supply tea from 9:30am to 12:30 m and from 3:30pm to 5:30pm,” said Anand. They make rounds in the city since they are adhering to the lockdown rules.“Under the association, we are supplying tea to the cops in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam also. The tea is being supplied not only to the cops on duty on the roads but also to those at the stations too,” he said. According to him, around 200+ cups of tea are being supplied in the city everyday.

“Even though in the early days the cops were in for the regular tea, nowadays our medi-tea made of ginger, lemon and mint leaves have become the favourite. The policemen say the tea is very refreshing,” said Anand. According to him, they will be supplying tea, the fund for which is being provided by the association, until the lockdown gets completely repealed.