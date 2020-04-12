STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRS officers feed poor, homeless in Bengaluru

IRS officers in the Karnataka-Goa region have been distributing cooked meals to migrant labourers and homeless in Bengaluru.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:59 AM

IRS officers from Karnataka and Goa workwith BBMP and city police to feed Bengaluru’s poor.

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers in the Karnataka-Goa region have been distributing cooked meals to thousands of migrant labourers and the homeless in Bengaluru. with the help of the police, BBMP and some non-profit organisations.“We started distributing 500 food packets on March 31, but the queues kept getting longer. We now distribute 12,000 food packets a day where the government has lodged migrant workers in Bengaluru,” said Sarvanan, Additional Director, Income Tax (Investigation). 

“The Central Food and Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, is contributing nutritional supplements and immunity boosters for vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women and lactating mothers which are distributed along with food packets,” he said, adding that CFTRI has also contributed mineral water for distribution, he said.

The Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka and Goa, Patanjali Jha, and Principal Director, Income Tax (Investigation) Ravichandran, are heading the initiative which includes 25 IRS officers.

“We take help from BBMP officials to locate people who need food. Friends, families, well-wishers have all chipped in to send food to various localities such as Sampigehalli, Bagalur, Kothanur, Yelahanka, Nagarbhavi, Hennur, ChandraLayout, Marathahalli, and Kamakshipalya in the city,” said Sarvanan.

