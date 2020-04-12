STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant Kerala woman’s WhatsApp audio clip solves her drinking water woes

Published: 12th April 2020 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fathima Ashraf, a pregnant woman hailing from Pathanamthitta, never thought a simple audio clip shared by her in a WhatsApp group -Ammayum Kunjum – would solve her drinking water woes. After experiencing discomfort related to pregnancy, Fathima shared an audio clip detailing her health problems in the WhatsApp group which was formed by the authorities exclusively for pregnant women in Aranmula constituency. Fathima, who is four months pregnant, experienced bleeding because of the strain while walking downhill every day to fetch water from a relative’s house.

The WhatsApp group, which has health experts, including gynaecologists, advised Fathima to immediately go to the hospital for a check-up. “After posting the audio clip, my wife got a call from MLA Veena George. Every summer we face water shortage. We don’t have piped water as our house is on a hill. We went to the hospital following the advice,” said Mohammad Ashraf, Fathima’s husband. By the time Fathima and Mohammad reached home, there was already a fire tender near her house, filling the tanks.

“They filled our overhead tanks and when enquired, the fire officials said they had received orders from the authorities to supply water. Many other families in our neighbourhood, who were facing water shortage, also got water,” said Ashraf. MLA Veena George, who formed the WhatsApp group, said the lockdown has made carrying women more anxious.

Covid positive woman gives birth Kannur: A pregnant woman from Kasaragod, who was under surveillance in the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, on Saturday was delivered of a baby boy. According to the hospital authorities, both the woman and the newborn will continue to remain under surveillance in the isolation ward. It is the first such case in the state, they said.

