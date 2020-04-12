This Switzerland-based Malayali nurse, his family are happy to have recovered from Covid-19

BIJU E PAUL By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: This Easter Sunday is really a rebirth for Rojan Parampil, a native of Muttuchira, Kaduthuruthy, Kottayam, as he escaped from the deadly grip of Covid- 19 and is on the path of recovery. Rojan, who is working as a male nurse in a geriatric home in Orpund in Bern, Switzerland, caught the virus on March 21. However, he was lucky to overcome the critical stage.

His wife Dolly and younger son Sagar were also infected. However, they are also on the path of recovery, remaining in home quarantine. Speaking to TNSE over the phone from Orpund, Rojan said it was the blessing of the Almighty that helped them recover. “It was no other medicine but prayer and rest that saved me from the clutches of the dreadful disease,” he said. “I had itching, sneezing and breathing difficulty on March 21. I told my wife, who is also a nurse, about these symptoms. But she pacified me saying the itch could be due to pollen allergy as it is the flowering season in Bern.

After two days, I contacted the old age home and told them of my situation. I said that if I joined duty with these symptoms, it could lead to a health crisis among the inmates. They half-heartedly allotted leave and advised rest,” said Rojan, adding that a few inmates later became infected and one of them succumbed to it. “In two days, the situation became worse. My body ache became acute and I had severe cough and breathing problems. Though I tried to contact my family doctor, it was in vain. The police blocked me in front of the dispensary and the doctor came out, asking me to clear the area. He sent me back saying the letter recommending swab test would be sent through email.

The following day, the staff from the Health Department came home and took my swab samples. A call came from the department after 36 hours informing me that I had tested positive and that I should take rest at home,” said Rojan. His family was also quarantined along with him. However, as days passed, Rojan’s health deteriorated. “I again contacted the health authorities. But they advised me to take rest and have paracetamol tablets.

They also said I could call an ambulance only if my condition worsened. As the condition went from bad to worse, I decided to seek the advice of a doctor in Kerala, who was the relative of my friend, who is in Dubai. I tried calling her several times, but was unable to reach her. Finally, I was able to get her on the phone and she suggested some antibiotics,” he said. “Later, I contacted my family doctor. But he was not ready to prescribe the medicine, because there was no protocol to prescribe a medicine as per the direction of a doctor of India. I was in such bad shape that I could not breathe properly.

I telephoned the medical emergency and they took me to the hospital on April 5 and I was discharged on April 7 after being administered oxygen and intravenous drip. Now I am recovering from the disease, thanks to God,” Rojan said. Rojan has been in Switzerland for the past 18 years. His wife Dolly is a native of Oliyapuram, Kootthattukalam, Ernakulam. They have three kids. Their daughter is studying nursing in Austria while their sons Sooraj, 13, and Sagar, 7, are with them. After our condition improved, we observed Maundy Thursday at home by preparing the traditional ‘Pesaha appam’ (unleavened bread) in memory of the last supper of Jesus Christ, Rojan said.