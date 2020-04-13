Sustainable containment, delayed geo-tagging: How Wayanad tamed COVID-19

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Wayanad is strict about taming the deadly coronavirus pandemic - very strict. One of the staff members from the District Collector's office and another from the District Police Chief's office being booked for COVID violation speaks volumes about the zero-tolerance approach the district administration has adopted.

Being a high-range district sharing borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Wayanad has many disadvantages when it comes to combatting the spread of the virus. It is a transit point for thousands, a favourite destination for tourists and poorly placed when it comes to healthcare. Wayanad, in fact, has only a meagre number of doctors who know how to operate a ventilator.

But look at the COVID statistics till now. The district has only three positive cases so far, of whom two have already been discharged. All three were imported cases and only one among them has transmitted the virus.

The district has a population of eight lakhs and 12,000 plus people had been placed in home quarantine, a figure that has now come down to 10000. A staggering 1690 violation cases have been filed till date, the highest in the state considering the population figures. "Strict enforcement is the key. We were on the roll from March 15. The first case of violation was registered on the first day itself sending a strong message," says district collector Adheela Abdulla.

Aware citizens have also helped. A case in point was the cancellation of the festival at Valliyoorkavu Bhagavati temple in Mananthawady, which has always been a major attraction. The festival organisers themselves approached the district administration to abandon it.

"That was a great gesture prompting others too to follow suit. At the same time, there was no let-up in booking the violators. This mood created a favourable atmosphere," says Ms Abdulla.

A case was filed against three mosque committees in the following days for holding gatherings with more than five people in participation.

Delayed geo-fencing

Wayanad made use of delayed geo-fencing to know whether the people under home quarantine were complying with orders.

"We watched the highly mobile segment; people who fall in the age group of 20 to 40 years of age and came to know that 50 per cent are not complying. Enforcement was then tightened, violators were arrested and vehicles seized," said the Collector.

District police superintendent, R Ilango, Wayanad gave further details. "This (delayed geo-fencing) is the method where we identify the violators after four or five days and book them. Active geo-fencing is where we catch them swiftly. The police cyber wing has done a commendable job," Ilango elaborated.

When the lockdown commenced there were 65 foreigners in the district and now there are 57. But no one has tested positive and all of them have been allowed to stay put in the resorts where they were staying.

Sustainable containment

Stringent it might have been, but Wayanad has been magnanimous too. It opened its borders for people from across the borders to help them avail treatment and won hearts. Twenty-nine persons from Karnataka and 44 from Tamil Nadu had come to the district till April 7 for availing treatment. This has won Wayanad the appreciation of neighbouring states as well.

Bhilwara in Rajasthan has hogged the limelight with the ruthlessness with which it implemented COVID lockdown rules. Wayanad too deserves praise. "But we did not go to that extent. I would say we went for sustainable containment," says Ilango.

Strict surveillance along the borders

Wayanad has 14 checkposts and a round-the-clock guard was set up to check border crossing. Section 144 was enforced on March 15 itself to seal the porous borders. The district was quick to ban entry from the eight hotspot districts in the state, including neighbouring Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram, except in the case of essential services.

As of now, only five categories of people are permitted to enter the district - those who come with the deceased, those who come to meet the dying, those who wish to attend the funeral of dear ones, those who have completed quarantine in government hospitals outside the district and are returning with a COVID negative certificate, and those who have been under treatment for other illness in hospitals now converted into COVID hospitals.

Disciplined patients

The strict enforcement has had an effect on the number of positive cases.

The first case, a Thondernadu native, arrived at Karipur airport, and took a private taxi to his house. Along the way, he asked his wife and children to go to his brother's house which is nearby.

The next guy, a 29-year old youth, arranged a car to be at the airport with the ignition key left inside. He himself drove the car to his home and self quarantined himself.

Only the third person, a Kambalakkad native, visited his brother-in-law on his way back from the airport and later mingled with his family members and a person who came to his house for fixing the window curtains.

All of them were quarantined. Now, only the 29-year old is in hospital and his first sample has tested negative.

24x7 Tribal Call Center

Special attention has been given to the most vulnerable members of the population - the 48,000 odd tribal families in the district. For them, a 24x7 Corona Tribal Helpline and Monitoring Cell been operational at the district collectorate.

"They were given priority when it came to ration and food kits. Besides, a nutrition kit was delivered to those above 60. A tie-up was entered into with pharmacies in each taluk to bring medicines for the tribals," an officer at the Cell said.

Collector Adheela Abdulla said that she was glad that there has not been a single complaint by the tribals in these testing times. Of the many Covid Care Centres, five have been exclusively set up for the tribals.

'The fight is far from over'

"At the moment we can heave a sigh of relief. But the fight is far from over. Once the lockdown gets relaxed, a lot of people will come through various borders. That is an issue which could be only overcome through strict measures. Now, four Covid Care Centres (CCCs) have been identified as first-line treatment centres. Another 135 hotels, hostels, dormitories have also been identified as CCCs if the need arises," District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr R Renuka said.

COVID Surveillance Officer Dr Noona Marja too agrees that the fight is far from over and the guard must remain in place.

Wayanad Statistics

Population if the district - 8 lakh

Bordering states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Bordering districts in Kerala - Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur

Number of positive cases so far - 3

Number of positive case at present - 1

Number of persons in Hospital Isolation - 4

Number of persons in Home quarantine - 10,000 plus

COVID Violations

Number of Violations - 1690

Number of Home Quarantine violations - 35

Spreading fake news - 6

Lockdown violations - 1649

Number of cases under epidemic act - 1101

No of Accused - 2216

No of Arrested - 864

Number of vehicles seized - 1011