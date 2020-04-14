STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By giving to needy, teacher ensures KR Pete’s produce doesn’t go to waste

The lockdown has put the vegetable farmers in the taluk in a tight spot.

Published: 14th April 2020

Rangaswamy distributes vegetables to those in need in KR Pete I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KR PETE (MANDYA): The lockdown has put the vegetable farmers in the taluk in a tight spot. As they are not able to sell their produce at reasonable prices, some of them have been selling since them at throwaway prices as merchants have stopped turning up at their farms. Despite the district being the home turf of horticulture minister Narayana Gowda, a lot of these vegetables remain unharvested. 

However, a lower primary school teacher has come to the aid of these farmers. S Rangaswamy has been buying vegetables from these farmers at nominal prices before  distributing them among the needy and people in remote places, for the past one week. Recently, Rangaswamy and his two sons, autorickshaw driver Abhishek Kuppalli and farmer Rangaswamy Shivanna procured over three tonnes of pumpkins that were left unharvested at a farm in Chikkonahalli, and distributed them to as many as 1,300 people.

“I would send my produce to the market and from there, traders would transport them to faraway places like Mysuru. However, due to the lockdown, I am helpless. That was when Rangaswamy approached me. It is better to have my produce distributed among the needy instead of rotting away,” says farmer Prasanna Kumar.Some traders have also joined this novel initiative. Mujahid Baig, a trader, donated cucumbers, bottle gourd and cabbage to Rangaswamy for further distribution. 

Rangaswamy said that he has been contributing 20% of his salary towards this initiative. “Tahsildar Shivamurthy helped us with the passes for the two luggage carriers. Recently, a woman offered us lemon juice as she did not want to take a  pumpkin for free,” he said.“My wife is also a teacher and we have made up our mind to contribute to society. My two sons, who study in class IX and PUC-II, are also helping me,” he added.

“There are different types of vegetables grown across the taluk, including tomatoes. However, they remain unharvested. Horticulture minister Narayana Gowda, who represents KR Pete, should start an initiative to procure them at with reasonable prices,” said a farmer.

