STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Lockdown proves a blessing, 13-year-old builds three-wheeler

A 13-year-old boy from Cherthala here has put the forced break, provided by the Corona lockdown, to good use by building a petrol-powered three-wheeler.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Abhidev riding his vehicle | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 13-year-old boy from Cherthala here has put the forced break, provided by the Corona lockdown, to good use by building a petrol-powered three-wheeler.  Abhidev, a Class VIII student of Holy Family Higher Secondary  School, Cherthala, built the vehicle using the  outboard engine of an old country boat and discarded tyres. Now, Abhidev and his brother Amaldev zoom around the courtyard of their house at Omkareswarm in the three-wheeler.

According to Abhidev, his father has been running a workshop near their home for the past several years.
“I developed a passion for engineering right from childhood. When my father along with the other workshop staff was busy with their work on boat engines, I used to watch them with a great deal of interest. After the  lockdown started, I told my father that I wanted to build a three-wheeler. He allowed me to use an old engine and scrap material for the purpose,” Abhidev said. 

Along with the discarded tyres — two used in motorbikes and one in autorickshaw — some pipes were taken from the workshop to build the frame and the platform of the vehicle. “The engine was attached to the platform and  connected to the back wheel using the fan belt of the vehicle. And the vehicle was ready in just 15 days. It doesn’t have a gear or clutch and it is just like a gear-less vehicle. The engine is started by pulling a power cord,” Abhidev said.

Abhilash, father of Abhidev, said his son had shown keen interest in vehicle repairs right from childhood.
“He had also undergone preliminary training in welding work and it enabled him to weld the pipes together for building the frame and the platform. After his story appeared on WhatsApp groups, A M Ariff, MP, also had a first-hand look at the machine and felicitated the boy. Abhidev had also built the small prototype of a bus operated with the help of remote control and it made headlines. Besides, he has won several prizes in school science fair. 

done in 15 days 
Along with the discarded tyres, some pipes were taken from the workshop to build the frame and the platform of the vehicle. The engine was fitted to the platform and  connected to the rear wheels using the fan belt. And the vehicle was ready in just 15 days. It doesn’t have a gear or clutch and it is just like a gear-less vehicle. The engine is started by pulling a power cord, said Abhidev.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp