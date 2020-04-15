STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery

A shy Koushalya says she is satisfied with the business model which caters to 400 people during the six hours she works daily. "It is not money but the act of giving that fascinates me," she adds.

98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 98-year-old Koushalya has been wearing a glum look ever since the lockdown began. Her small eatery 'Kamala Pati Kadai', which is well known in Nanganallur, has been forced to down shutters following the COVID-19 outbreak and she is impatiently waiting for May 3 when the lockdown is scheduled to be lifted.

Age has not been a factor in curbing her enthusiasm for the food business. A native of Sirkazhi near Chidambaram, Koushalya migrated to Chennai after her husband's death and started the small venture 10 years ago along with her 72-year-old daughter Kamala after whom the shop is named.

Shy before the camera, Koushalya says she is satisfied with the business model which caters to 400 people during the six hours she works every day. "It is not money but the act of giving that fascinates me," she says.

The lockdown has transformed her busy schedule. Koushalya now has time to spend with her great grand-children, watching television and doing pooja but the thought of reopening her shop is always at the back of her mind.

During the lockdown, she has been getting calls from her customers to deliver parcels. But she could not do so as the corporation has denied permission.

Talking about their schedule prior to the lockdown, her daughter Kamala, who had earlier worked at the house of noted journalist Cho Ramaswamy, says that the day usually begins at 3.30am.

Four generations including Kamala's daughter Jayanthi and grandchildren, who are the first in the family to graduate, help in keeping things ready so that the shop in the bustling 45th Street in Nanganallur can start functioning.

"By 8am, our usual customers come for pongal, idli, vadai and pooris. The prices are moderate and nothing on the menu costs more than Rs 50," says the 72-year-old Kamala.

Age may be catching up, but the spirit to carry on without taking help from anyone is admirable. "She is so touchy that she gets angry when we volunteer to help her. Even her possessions should not be touched," recalls her great grand-daughter Sayee.

The shop has been visited by famous personalities including noted music director Ilayaraja and the GRT owner but now only the memories linger as the street remains deserted.

