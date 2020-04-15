No food for his family, but still feeds others: Meet 'Sher'u from Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Delivering food to hungry Bengalureans is something 27-year-old Sheru Sheikh, a delivery executive with Zomato, had been doing for quite some time. Now, with no job in hand ever since the lockdown, Sheru has made sure he still delivers food, but this time, to the needy. “I have no job and my family is hungry, but there are many people out there who are worse off,” said Sheru, who brings food to those in need at Manorayanapalya, Ward 33.

He has joined the All-India Trade Union Congress to reach out to the needy and is also a volunteer with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, supplying nearly 2,000 food packets in the locality. “I have a pass to deliver food, but there are no orders from Zomato. So I thought instead of wasting it, why not use it towards a good cause. I collect food parcels from a point near Yeshwantpur Railway Station and distribute them to the people of Manorayanapalya,” he said.

On days when there are fewer food packets, he distributes even the share he normally keeps aside for his own family. Despite being the only breadwinner in the family, comprising his wife and two children, he has been spending all his savings for transporting and distributing food packets.

Every day, people of Manorayanapalya wait eagerly for Sheru’s autorickshaw. On days he is late, the poor from the locality can be seen coming out of their homes looking out for him. “We need 2,000 food packets for this locality. But since the food is being supplied by an NGO, we cannot say how many are supplied on a given day. There is no help from the BBMP or the state government for those living here,” he said.