Odia IIT professor cooks to feed a 1,000 daily in Kanpur

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when people are busy coping with coronavirus crisis, a 54-year-old Professor of IIT Kanpur, native of Balasore, has shown that one can easily switch roles if there is compassion. The professor, Laxmidhar Behera, has transformed a portion of the institute into a community kitchen centre. With help of his colleagues and students, the Balasore native cooks for 1,000 children and migrant labourers himself.

Along with a former research associate - a local community leader- and other volunteers, they distribute the meals to families of labourers who work at a nearby brick kiln. Most of these labourers had migrated to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Bihar and Jharkhand. A Professor of Department of Electrical Engineering at the IIT with specialisation in robotics and artificial intelligence, it’s the ISKCON devotee in Behera which summons the cook in him to prepare food for such a large number of people.

“I can cook for 10,000 people. Often, I conduct Bhgawad Gita recital ceremonies at the institute for students. After the recital is over, I serve them food. It’s all prepared by me and my wife. That’s how I have learnt cooking for communities. I possess huge vessels used for catering to 200-300 people,” he said.

When an acquaintance requested Behera to provide food to students of a school-run for children of the brick kiln labourers, he took no time to respond. “I contacted ISKCON but they were not in a position to provide meals to these children due to unavoidable circumstances.

Next, I approached the institute’s director and his deputy to seek permission for operating the community kitchen from campus. They agreed.” said Behera who believes that none placed within 10 km radius of his locality should go hungry. Not just the institute gave him a green signal but he also received support from other faculty members, students and staff. Led by Behera, the voluntary team of IITians have been providing cooked meals to the poor families once a day around 1.30 pm and dry ration to 100 families since more than a week.

“We have collected voluntary contributions from people in the campus. While 10 to 15 pack the food using aluminum foils and containers daily, 10 others help me with cooking. But we all follow the precautionary measures of social distancing, washing hands and wear masks,” he says. It’s people’s hunger that perturbs him the most!

Born in Talsara village under Bahanaga block, Behera had left Odisha in 1991 for higher education. After completing M.Tech from NIIT Rourkela, he got a PhD from IIT Delhi. Before joining IIT Kanpur in 2001, he had worked for BITS Pilani and as a scientist at National Research Centre of Information Technology, Germany.