Cops ferry 12-yr-old patient to govt hospital in Ramanathapuram

A police car was arranged to take the girl, along with her parents, to the hospital for treatment. 

Published: 16th April 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With the Statewide lockdown in place, police personnel are ensuring that every person in need of a movement pass for a genuine reason receives it in time.Going one step further, Ramanathapuram police on Tuesday ferried a 12-year-old girl from the Mandapam refugee camp to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai by a car belonging to the department for cancer treatment.

Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar said, “The police received a call on the dedicated number from the girl’s mother,Sarojini, a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee living in the camp. The woman said her daughter is suffering from leukemia and had to be periodically taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. She wanted passes and also a vehicle as they could not travel by public transport. The police verified the woman’s claims and found that the girl was periodically being taken to Madurai.”A police car was arranged to take the girl, along with her parents, to the hospital for treatment. 

For representational purposes
Image for representational purpose only
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
