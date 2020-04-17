MP brothers donate standing wheat crop worth around Rs 3.5 lakh for poor 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Setting an example in these troubled times, two Bohra Muslim brothers in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh have donated their entire standing wheat crop for the poor and underprivileged, who are bearing the brunt of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Inspired by the teachings of the Bohra Muslim community's supreme religious leader Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, the two Shia Dawoodi Bohra Muslim brothers Riyaz Zaman and Mustafa Qamar Zaman donated the entire standing wheat crop grown on 25 bighas land in Bhullan Pura area of Guna district (200 km from Bhopal) on Wednesday.

The entire standing crop was donated to the Guna district administration - to be harvested and then distributed.

"It was the teachings of our community’s supreme religious leader that guided us to donate this entire standing crop. We had invested around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 on the wheat cultivation, but guided by our supreme religious leader’s teachings and the appeal of the district administration, we're donating it for feeding the poor and needy people,” said Mustafa Qamar Zaman, the younger of the two siblings.

According to Zaman, had the standing crop not been donated and was instead sold in the market or procured by the government as part of the ongoing wheat procurement exercise across the state, it would have fetched them anywhere between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.

Both, the Guna district collector S Vishwanathan and police superintendent Tarun Nayak lauded the donation of the entire standing wheat crop for the poor by the two siblings while appealing to other big farmers too to contribute to the Corona Relief Fund.

As per district administration sources, the work of harvesting the entire standing wheat crop is presently underway in the 25 bighas of land under the supervision of Guna's deputy collector RB Sindoskar and till now around 55-60 quintals of wheat has been harvested, with an equal volume likely to be harvested in next two days too.