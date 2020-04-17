This Punjab doctor went home only after COVID-19 cases fell in Nawanshahr

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the COVID-19 hotspot at Punjab’s Nawanshahr, Dr Gurpal Kataria is on a mission to save precious lives at the civil hospital. He and his time have been working almost round-the-clock.

Thanks to their combined efforts, no new cases were reported in last few days. But, it comes at the cost. Dr Kataria has gone through a period when he had to work for 15 days without a break, far from his family in Jalandhar.

“For me and my six-member team, the hospital is our new address, as it is our place of worship. When we do our duty and notice the smile and satisfaction on faces of the patients, it is altogether a different feeling,” he told The New Indian Express

Dr Kataria’s inspiration is his teenage daughter.

“She told me that she is proud that her parents are serving the people.” Dr Kataria’s wife is a dentist at the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur.

“I did not met them initially as I feared transmission of the virus. I did not enter my house as a precautionary measure and returned back from the gate after seeing them. In April first week, I went home for just two to three hours and returned to work,’’ he said.

Dr Kataria now goes home once a week for a few hours.

“We make sure that the patients do not feel that they cannot return home. Of the 19 patients, only five are left now and they are likely to be discharged by Wednesday.’’As of now, curfew and lockdown are the only way out to stop the spread of the virus,’ he said.