STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Punjab doctor went home only after COVID-19 cases fell in Nawanshahr

In the COVID-19 hotspot at Punjab’s Nawanshahr, Dr Gurpal Kataria is on a mission to save precious lives at the civil hospital.

Published: 17th April 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Gurpal Kataria with his teenage daughter who he says is his inspiration. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the COVID-19 hotspot at Punjab’s Nawanshahr, Dr Gurpal Kataria is on a mission to save precious lives at the civil hospital. He and his time have been working almost round-the-clock.

Thanks to their combined efforts, no new cases were reported in last few days. But, it comes at the cost. Dr Kataria has gone through a period when he had to work for 15 days without a break, far from his family in Jalandhar.

“For me and my six-member team, the hospital is our new address, as it is our place of worship. When we do our duty and notice the smile and satisfaction on faces of the patients, it is altogether a different feeling,” he told The New Indian Express

Dr Kataria’s inspiration is his teenage daughter.

“She told me that she is proud that her parents are serving the people.” Dr Kataria’s wife is a dentist at the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur.

“I did not met them initially as I feared transmission of the virus. I did not enter my house as a precautionary measure and returned back from the gate after seeing them. In  April first week, I went home for just two to three hours and returned to work,’’ he said.

Dr Kataria now goes home once a week for a few hours.

“We make sure that the patients do not feel that they cannot return home. Of the 19 patients, only five are left now and they are likely to be discharged by Wednesday.’’As of now, curfew and lockdown are the only way out to stop the spread of the virus,’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid warriors Punjab Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp