Rider cop from Bengaluru gets cash reward

BENGALURU: As a token of appreciation, admirers of S Kumaraswamy, the Bengaluru head constable who rode 960km to Dharwad and back on his two-wheeler to deliver medicines to a cancer patient, gave him a cash award on Friday. A story titled “Cop makes 960-km bike trip to deliver drug in Dharwad’’ published in The New Indian Express on Friday went viral on social media, garnering appreciation for

the constable who works in the control room in Bengaluru.

A man named Adoksh Shastry collected contributions from his friends and family and transferred Rs 46,000 to Kumaraswamy by Friday evening. “It’s always nice to hear these stories in a time of crisis. We know the effort cops are putting in and the stress they have to deal with. For somebody to travel 1,000km to help somebody he doesnt know, just struck the right chord. He helped a stranger. My friends and I wanted to help him. That’s about it,’’ said Adoksh, a lawyer at a private firm on Infantry Road. umaraswamy was surprised by the turn of events. “I just did not expect this. I did not do (what I did) with expectations (of reward). Thank you,’’ he said.