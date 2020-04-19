Back home safely, Britishers thank Kerala Tourism officials, doctors

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Messages thanking Kerala Tourism officials are pouring in from the family members of UK nationals who were repatriated after being stranded in the state as they were tested positive for Covid-19.

Having recovered from the infection, the UK nationals reached home safely on Thursday after British Airways operated a special flight from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in which 268 tourists were airlifted.

One of the first to send the message to the officials was Sue Fletcher, the sister of Jane Lockwood who along with her husband Brian Lockwood recovered from Covid-19 after undergoing treatment in Government Medical College, Kalamassery. A WhatsApp message from Sue read: “I have just had a phone call to say that they have landed in the UK. I just wanted to say a huge thank you for helping them so much during this difficult and unprecedented situation.

Your help made things more comfortable for them and helped them deal with all the documentation. Thanks very much. All the best to you and your family. Stay safe. With kindest regards, Sue Fletcher.”

Tracy, the daughter of Brian and Jane, also appreciated the efforts made by doctors and tourism officials. “I think the doctors were excellent as far as mom’s treatment was concerned. When I contacted them at the hospital, the doctor responded immediately and it was helpful.

The doctor even contacted me this morning to see how she was with the change in medication,” read a message sent bt Tracy to Kerala Tourism Deputy Director K Rajkumar. Similarly, 83-year-old Janet Olive Leigh, who successfully underwent Covid-19 treatment in Kochi, was happy to reach home. She thanked everyone here for their help.

‘Tourists were given utmost care’

“We are safely home. Alleluia! Had a delightful ride by taxi back to Norfolk. Lovely to see the trees with their new leaves and everything fresh and green in the spring sunshine. I’m very tired as I could not sleep on the flight. Thanks everyone for your friendship and hope we remain virus-free. Bye for now,” read her message. Another UK tourist who was stranded in Kochi also sent a thanking message.

“We need to show our grateful thanks to Raj, Tom, Jayashree and countless others for their unstinting work in making us feel as comfortable as they could in stressful times and handling all the official documentation which we would have been unable to achieve.

Thank you so much all of you. I know it is appreciated by everyone,” the message read. Rajkumar said though British citizens who tested positive were unsettled initially, later they realised that the best treatment was provided to them.

“All the agencies in the state involved in handling the tourists here during the Covid-19 outbreak took utmost care of them. Their hospital treatment, later stay at the hotel and return journey were coordinated by multiple agencies. Almost all the tourists, including those from countries like France, Brazil and the UK, have thanked the Kerala Government for the effort put in for their safe stay and repatriation,” he said.