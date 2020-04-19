Farmers sell musk melons in Bengaluru with help of social media

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A father-son duo, who invested over Rs 25 lakh to raise musk melons at their 10-acre farm at Channapatna, figured among the millions across the country who were stuck with their harvest due to stringent lockdown restrictions.

Determined not to destroy their crop in frustration or sell them at dirt cheap price, the son, a Computer Science engineer turned farmer, decided to use social media and reach out to Bengalureans.

It has been ten days since S. Lakan hit upon the strategy of using Whatsapp and Facebook to alert the public that free door delivery will be made by 'Organic Everyday' if bulk booking is done by apartments. The response has been overwhelming and they are now busy from dawn to dusk in the city delivering on all the orders booked.

Speaking to New Indian Express, 55-year-old L Suresh Babu, said, "We found ourselves in a nightmarish situation. The harvest this season is likely to be nearly 100 tonnes, the best in my 11 years of farming life. And imagine our plight if the fruit cannot reach the public".

Lakan said, “I kept reading reports and even got to know that many farmers were wasting their produce. We were not ready to throw our crop just like that. Since most of our customers are in Bangalore and our agents take the fruit there, we decided to reach out to all in the city. The repeated forwarding of our messages by many through social media with our phone numbers really helped. As on date, we have delivered 15 tonnes in the City. Police allow farmers with their produce to travel undisturbed, ” he explained.

Farm hands rise up at 4 am and pluck fruit for the day and it is loaded in our pick up truck. “Along with our driver and manager, we reach Bengaluru by 9 am and begin distribution in apartments one by one. We sell them at Rs 25 per kg as they are high-quality organic fruit, almost the same price every year. We complete our last order by 11.30 one of the days. Minimum order of at least 250 kilograms for each apartment is taken,” Lakhan said.

“When we reach any apartment, those who have booked queue up, maintaining social distancing. We weigh their fruit in front of them and deliver it. Recipients are extremely happy,” he added. While most apartments permit them inside their premises, they do the distribution near the gate in case a few which refuse them entry.

To reach them, call up: 9972872402/9972818844