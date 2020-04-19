Homestay owner thrilled by message from UK 

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not everyday that a hospitality professional receives a message of gratitude from overseas guests. For tourism entrepreneur Dhanesh PS, the message from two UK nationals marked a first in his 10-year career. Having stayed under isolation at his homestay in Cherai, the duo emailed Dhanesh thanking the entire state for the top class care they experienced in the time of Covid-19. Yorkshire natives Frank Harold Palmer and his friend Sally Louise Waudby were put under isolation as directed by the health department.

On a personal note, Dhanesh is thrilled his guests enquired eagerly about the plantain saplings and the red spinach they had planted at the Ocean View Beach Homes.

The duo had arrived in Kochi on March 11, wishing to visit the favourite destinations and to experience Kerala cuisine. The plans for their first-ever visit to Kerala lay in tatters as India went into a 21-day lockdown to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Involved in farming back home, they decided to try it in Kochi too.

“They left for the UK in a special flight last Wednesday and I received their communication on Friday. They expressed gratitude to everyone for the services rendered during these tough times.

This is the first time I am receiving such a communication from my guests.”Amid the economic slump caused by the outbreak, Dhanesh said the approach of guests like the two UK nationals holds some promise.

“They assured me they will visit Kerala again to experience it’s acclaimed beauty,” he said. The 27-year-old started the homestay ten years ago after completing his studies at his seven cents of ancestral property near Cherai beach.