Leading a mission to build covid hospital in Kasaragod

DILEEP V KUMAR

Express News Service

Dr SS Santhoshkumar, deputy superintendent, Emergency Department, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. He led a 26-member team to set up a Covid hospital in Kasaragod. After considering the gravity of the situation in Kasaragod, the government decided to set up a Covid hospital at the Government Medical College there. Dr Santhoshkumar was entrusted with the task of setting up the hospital. “It was a challenging task.

As it was an academic block, we had to set up a hospital-like facility for treating positive cases. But the district administration and the district medical unit ensured necessary infrastructural facilities at short notice,” said Santhoshkumar.

“It was on April 5 that the team from GMC Thiruvananthapuram boarded a bus to Kasaragod. The next day we arrived there early morning. From 9 am we became a part of the works to set up the Covid hospital. Around 6 pm we were able to set up a 200-bed hospital. And on the very first day itself, we were able to admit six positive patients,” he said. The team after serving 14 days in Kasaragod returned to state capital on Friday night. The team has now been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.