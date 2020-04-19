Meet this House Surgeon who played a key role in combating COVID-19

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hareesh Dev joined General Hospital as an intern around the time Covid-19 reared its head here. Now, after Covid duties in the OP section at General Hospital and the subsequent 14-day quarantine, he has resumed his internship.Before his batch was posted for Covid-19 duties, they were given a training class on the procedures that must be followed. Like senior doctors and nurses, house surgeons like Hareesh also played a huge role in the efforts of the state government to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“We were in full PPE doing six-hour duty in the OPs. We have a medical officer to lead the team. We didn’t really have the time to feel the pressure in there. Sometimes when we tell patients that they have to be under home quarantine, reactions may not be favourable because they wouldn’t be mentally prepared for it. We have a separate counselling session for such patients,” said Hareesh.

He also looks up to the leadership of ARMO Sheeja and Deputy Superintendent Anil Kumar of General Hospital who in his words ‘kept on improving the way the whole facility functioned and continued to guide them on procedures’.

“After lockdown, we have comparatively less patients in the OP. Airport staff, people brought by the police or people already under observation because of their travel history were the major chunk of patients. When each batch finished its shift, we also had our swab taken for testing. Thankfully, no one here at GH tested positive,” said Hareesh.