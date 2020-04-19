STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Trivandrum native is at forefront of fight against COVID-19

Praveen said that he feared community spread when the lockdown was announced.

Praveen P

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nellivila native Praveen P’s routine was like any other person’s before the lockdown days. He used to be active in his poultry farm and textile shop and was in the forefront of social activities in and around Venganoor grama panchayat. However, ever since the lockdown was announced, Praveen can be seen disinfecting the shops and areas from Peringamala to Venganoor. He’s at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

Praveen said that he feared community spread when the lockdown was announced. So he talked to the officials of DISHA and that’s how he zeroed in on the idea of disinfecting the areas on his own. “There are many shops in Peringamala which have a heavy rush of customers. This made me tense and I talked to DISHA officials. They asked me to make the disinfectant solution and spray it daily,” said Praveen, who is also part of Sannadha Sena.

He prepares the disinfectant solution by mixing water and calcium hypochlorite. He starts his work at 7am at Peringamala and goes through Pullannimukku, Nellivila, Chavadinada and concludes his work at Venganoor by 11am. “I spray the disinfectant solution at all the ATMs, ration shops, banks and in other shops. Daily 75 litres of the solution is needed for spraying,” he added.

Three packets of calcium hypochlorite are needed daily for making the disinfectant solution. “At first, I was buying it on my own. After seeing my work, many people are now buying it and giving it to me.” However, Praveen doesn’t go to rest after this. He can be seen actively involved in packing food packets at the community kitchen run by Venganoor grama panchayat in Nellivila.

He vows to continue the disinfecting process till the lockdown is lifted. “I want our people to be safe. However, I fear that introducing relaxations in lockdown may encourage people to come out more. We need to be careful till the virus threat is removed. And I’ll continue to work for the safety of our society,” he said.

