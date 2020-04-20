Goldsmith creates miniatures in yellow metal to honour selfless COVID-19 warriors

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: To honour the selfless service of those fighting on the COVID-19 frontline like doctors, police and conservancy workers, a goldsmith in Ambur has created tiny models in the yellow metal.

CS Devan toiled for six hours to complete his labour of love. He used gold weighing just 1.9 grams to give shape to a stethoscope, police cap, lathi, broom and mask, besides a model of the coronavirus.

“It's only because of the services rendered by doctors, police and conservancy workers that the virus infection has been kept under check,” Devan told The New Indian Express.

The 55-year-old goldsmith had earlier created several miniature models ranging from images of the father of the nation to ISRO rockets during festivals and other occasions.

“For the past 15 years, I have been giving shape to many tiny images and models including those of Gandhi, Abdul Kalam, Pongal pot and sugarcane, Xmas tree, cricket World Cup, stadium and rockets launched by ISRO,” he recalled.

He also gained entry into record books like the Limca Book of Records and Kalam's World Records in 2018 and 2019 respectively for his innovative miniatures.