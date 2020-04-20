STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways crosses two million mark in distribution of free meals during lockdown

Railway staff from a number of Railway organizations have worked tirelessly since March 28, 2020 to provide hot cooked meals to needy people. 

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Monday crossed the two million mark in the distribution of free hot cooked meals during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

"Distribution of free hot cooked meals by Indian Railways during the national lockdown due to COVID-19 crossed the two million mark today with a total of more than 20.5 lacs," said a press release from the Ministry of Railways on Monday.

The global pandemic has created unprecedented situations leaving a large number of people vulnerable to hunger. Those worst hit by this pandemic and lockdown are stranded persons, daily wage labourers, migrants, children, coolies, homeless, the poor and many who form the floating population. Indian Railways staff from a number of Railway organizations have worked tirelessly since March 28, 2020 to provide hot cooked meals to needy people after the lockdown due to COVID-19, the press release said.

Railways has been providing bulk cooked food with paper plates for lunch and food packets for dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources and contribution of NGOs. While delivering the food to needy persons, social distancing and hygiene is being observed.

Distribution of food is being done with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of Zones, State Governments, District administrations and NGOs, even beyond the station vicinity to cater to the food requirements of needy people in areas surrounding the railway stations.

The press release further said, "With the active cooperation of IRCTC base kitchens in New Delhi, Bangalore, Hubli, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Bhusaval, Howrah, Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Katihar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, Balasore, Vijaywada, Khurda, Katpadi, Tiruchirapalli, Dhanbad, Guwahati, Samastipur, Prayagraj, Itarsi, Vishakhapatnam, Chengalpatu, Pune, Hajipur, Raipur and Tatanagar spread over various zones such as Northern, Western, Eastern, Southern and South Central, more than 20.5 lacs cooked meals have been distributed till today."

ALSO READ | Transported 1,150 tonnes of medical items during COVID-19 lockdown: Railways

Of these, about 11.6 lacs cooked meals have been provided by IRCTC, about 3.6 lacs meals have been provided by RPF from its own resources, about 1.5 lacs meals have been provided by Commercial and other departments of Railways and nearly 3.8 lacs meals have been donated by NGOs working with the Railway organizations.

"The Railway Protection Force has played a major role in the food distribution to needy people prepared by IRCTC, other Railway departments, NGOs and from its own kitchens. Starting with distribution of food to 5419 needy persons over 74 locations on 28.03.2020, the number has grown daily. Presently about 50000 persons daily are being provided meals on an average by RPF across approximately 300 locations across the country," the press release said.

In order to help as many people as possible, Indian Railway organizations have teamed up to feed hot cooked meals and provide hope to thousands of people every day, it added. 

