STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Got the best treatment, can't forget the love Kerala has given him': Recovered Italian tourist

The Italian tourist spent most of his time in hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on March 13 

Published: 21st April 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Roberto Tomasso with Minister Kadakampally Surendran, MLA V K Prasanth, Mayor K Sreekumar, District Collector K Gopalakrishnan and health officials | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 57-year-old Roberto Tomasso visits Kerala often to enjoy his vacations. This time though, the Italian tourist spent most of his time in hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on March 13, a few days after his arrival. On Monday, Tomasso, now completely cured, left Thiruvananthapuram for Bengaluru from where he will fly to Italy on Tuesday. “I have come to India many times and I love Kerala a lot,” Tomasso told reporters.

“It is heartening that I got the best possible treatment. Doctors and nurses took excellent care of me and gave me good food. I can never forget the love Kerala has given me. If the current situation passes, I will be back to Kerala next year. I must take this opportunity to personally thank everyone.” He also left a handwritten note of gratitude for the state and its team of health workers. 

Tomasso testing positive had caused a huge scare in Varkala as he was busy visiting places before diagnosis. During treatment, the language barrier made it difficult for officials to make a route map and identify people he came in contact with. The route map was later made with the help of an Italian translator, revealing a primary contact of 126 people.

Beset with other serious health issues too, Tomasso was treated at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram as per the plans of a medical board. He was discharged after testing negative for Covid-19 on March 25, and kept under observation for weeks at the Nedumangad Taluk Hospital. Later he was shifted to the General Hospital. Health Minister KK Shailaja spoke to him through a video call when Tomasso thanked the minister for the care and help given by the health department in Kerala.  “It is pleasing to see everyone leave cured,” Minister Shailaja said.

“The health sector is doing an excellent job. All eight foreigners who tested positive have been cured. Some of them were critical cases but we were able to help them.”Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran saw him off at the General Hospital alongside Thiruvananthapuram Collector P Gopalakrishnan, district programme manager Dr P V Arun, Medical College Hospital superintendent Dr M S Sharmad, General Hospital superintendent Dr Padmalatha, Mayor K Sreekumar and V K Prasanth MLA. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus Kerala Tourism Italian tourist
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp