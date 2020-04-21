Got the best treatment, can't forget the love Kerala has given me: Recovered Italian tourist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 57-year-old Roberto Tomasso visits Kerala often to enjoy his vacations. This time though, the Italian tourist spent most of his time in hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on March 13, a few days after his arrival. On Monday, Tomasso, now completely cured, left Thiruvananthapuram for Bengaluru from where he will fly to Italy on Tuesday. “I have come to India many times and I love Kerala a lot,” Tomasso told reporters.

“It is heartening that I got the best possible treatment. Doctors and nurses took excellent care of me and gave me good food. I can never forget the love Kerala has given me. If the current situation passes, I will be back to Kerala next year. I must take this opportunity to personally thank everyone.”

He also left a handwritten note of gratitude for the state and its team of health workers.

Tomasso testing positive had caused a huge scare in Varkala as he was busy visiting places before diagnosis.

During treatment, the language barrier made it difficult for officials to make a route map and identify people he came in contact with. The route map was later made with the help of an Italian translator, revealing a primary contact of 126 people.

Beset with other serious health issues too, Tomasso was treated at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram as per the plans of a medical board. He was discharged after testing negative for Covid-19 on March 25, and kept under observation for weeks at the Nedumangad Taluk Hospital. Later, he was shifted to the General Hospital.

Health Minister KK Shailaja spoke to him through a video call when Tomasso thanked the minister for the care and help given by the health department in Kerala. “It is pleasing to see everyone leave cured,” Minister Shailaja said.

“The health sector is doing an excellent job. All eight foreigners who tested positive have been cured. Some of them were critical cases but we were able to help them.”Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran saw him off at the General Hospital alongside Thiruvananthapuram Collector P Gopalakrishnan, district programme manager Dr P V Arun, Medical College Hospital superintendent Dr M S Sharmad, General Hospital superintendent Dr Padmalatha, Mayor K Sreekumar and V K Prasanth MLA.