Robot designed by Kerala engineering students joins fight against COVID-19

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Nightingale -19, the robot designed by students of Vimal Jyothi Engineering College, Chemperi, with the support of the health department, joined the district’s fight against COVID on Monday.

The robot will be used to serve food and water to patients admitted in isolation wards. Health Minister KK Shailaja inaugurated Nightingale-19 from Thiruvananthapuram through a video conference.

“Ever since we heard about robots being used in Wuhan by China’s health department, we had been considering introducing robots here. That is when engineering students of Vimal Jyothi came forward with this wonderful invention,” said Dr C Ajith Kumar, nodal officer of COVID treatment centre, Ancharakkandi Medical College Hospital.

Nightingale-19 will be very useful for Anjarakandy Medical College Hospital, as it is the centre where the most number of positive cases are being treated, he added.

In China, the robot was used for serving food and water only. Here, however, patients can communicate with their doctors and nurses through the specially designed video display system.

“Though there are two robots, only one will be operational as the other has some technical snags to be corrected,” said Dr Ajith.

The robot has the capacity to carry food and water for six persons or up to 25kg. It can be controlled using a remote even from a distance of one kilometre.

After every trip, the robot will be disinfected, he said. District Medical Office K Narayana Naik, District Health Mission programme manager Dr K V Latheesh, District Surveillance Officer Dr M K Shaj and Dr C Ajith Kumar participated in the inaugural ceremony.