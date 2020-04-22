Cops treat four-year-old with surprise birthday cake

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When they dropped their five-year-old son Harigovind at his grandparent’s house in Koyilandy for a holiday, his parents hadn’t thought they would be away from him for long, owing to the lockdown. With his birthday close, all he wanted was a cake to celebrate his special day.

That’s when the Koyilandy police came into the picture and decided to surprise him with a cake right at home! According to Deepthi P, Harigovind’s mother and a teacher at GHS Varambetta, since the grandparents could not go outside to buy the cake, they made a phone call to the Koyilandy police station and told them of their predicament. “We knew he was missing us.

He was very disturbed owing to the isolation and kept asking my parents for a cake. Since they were not able to convince my child about the difficulty of buying a cake now, they decided to call the police hoping they could handle the situation. They were surprised when the police expressed willingness to bring the cake for the child,” she said. On April 19, circle inspector Subhash Babu, sub-inspector Muneer, CPO Dileep and Abhijith delivered the cake to him, a day before his birthday.

Harigovind’s grandfather M Divakaran says the child ran inside the house from the garden when he saw the police approaching. “However, he soon calmed down when he saw the cake in their hands. Even during these difficult times, the police made it a point to make his day special through their kind act,” said the 60-year-old. Harigovind’s father Prashant P G is employed at the Wayanad Collectorate as a draftsman.