STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Cops treat four-year-old with surprise birthday cake

Harigovind’s grandfather M Divakaran says the child ran inside the house from the garden when he saw the police approaching.

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Koyilandy police handing over birthday cake to Harigovind, whose parents are working in Wayanad and hadn’t met him since the lockdown

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When they dropped their five-year-old son Harigovind at his grandparent’s house in Koyilandy for a holiday, his parents hadn’t thought they would be away from him for long, owing to the lockdown. With his birthday close, all he wanted was a cake to celebrate his special day.

That’s when the Koyilandy police came into the picture and decided to surprise him with a cake right at home! According to Deepthi P, Harigovind’s mother and a teacher at GHS Varambetta, since the grandparents could not go outside to buy the cake, they made a phone call to the Koyilandy police station and told them of their predicament. “We knew he was missing us.

He was very disturbed owing to the isolation and kept asking my parents for a cake. Since they were not able to convince my child about the difficulty of buying a cake now, they decided to call the police hoping they could handle the situation. They were surprised when the police expressed willingness to bring the cake for the child,” she said. On April 19, circle inspector Subhash Babu, sub-inspector Muneer, CPO Dileep and Abhijith delivered the cake to him, a day before his birthday. 

Harigovind’s grandfather M Divakaran says the child ran inside the house from the garden when he saw the police approaching. “However, he soon calmed down when he saw the cake in their hands. Even during these difficult times, the police made it a point to make his day special through their kind act,” said the 60-year-old. Harigovind’s father Prashant P G is employed at the Wayanad Collectorate as a draftsman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp