Distressed HIV+ affected get a helping hand

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

‘Champion in Me’ programme volunteers get food kits ready for distribution in Bengaluru

'Champion in Me' programme volunteers get food kits ready for distribution in Bengaluru

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The COVID lockdown has borne down heavily on over one lakh people afflicted with HIV as they are not able to get food or go for antiretroviral therapy (ART) for medicines. To help these people in distress, a team of volunteers has come forward and has been working on providing them food and medicines. The Bangalore Schools Sports Foundation’s ‘Champion in Me’ programme has taken the lead to build a support system through strategic partnership and to reach out to communities in this crisis situation.

“We believe COVID-19 is a serious disease and all children, youth and people living with HIV need to be protected and provided with all recommended preventive measures to minimise exposure to the virus and prevent infections which may compromise their immune systems,” said Elvis Joseph, the foundation’s founder-director.

Karnataka has 1,71,085 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) on ART. With the loss of regular income due to the pandemic, especially daily wage labourers and women employed in informal sectors, they are facing a financial and nutritional crisis. Elvis said, “The city of Bengaluru has nearly 5,000 HIV-positive households of which nearly 1,000 are headed by widows. Most of the widows are employed in informal sectors.”The team has partnered with KNP+ (Karnataka Network of Positive People) and have distributed ART medicines to 140 people and have distributed provisions to 1,200 people.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp