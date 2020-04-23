Vatsalya Bhavan inmates’ kind gesture wins Kochi collector’s heart

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inmates of Vatsalya Bhavan, a shelter home for girl children in Kochi, have contributed to the fight against Covid-19 in their own right by making hundreds of reusable face masks, a gesture that won the authorities’ hearts.The masks, made by the children of the orphanage at Vaduthala, were handed over to the district administration and officials of health and police departments, who are at the forefront in fighting the pandemic.

Hailing the kids for their kindness, District Collector S Suhas said the efforts made by the Vatsalya Bhavan inmates to supply facemasks can be cited as a true example of how we can do meaningful things during lockdown, irrespective of age.

“I have no words to express my gratitude to the little sisters of Vatsalya Bhavan for their kindness and love. They have supplied masks not only to me but also to various police stations. They are not selling the masks, but are giving it as a token of their love to the public. The masks are multi-coloured and they express the vivid colours of their good heart,” Suhas posted on his Facebook page.

“Once the Covid-19 pandemic is contained, I will wash these masks and will keep them with me as a valuable treasure. Once life returns to normalcy after the pandemic, I would like to visit Vatsalya Bhavan with my family and spend some time with the little sisters,” he said.