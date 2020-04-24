Amma canteens in Chennai to provide free food till May 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amma Canteens across the city will provide food free of cost till the lockdown ends on May 3, Greater Chennai Corporation announced on Thursday. Anyone, irrespective of economic background, can get this food. “Hunger is a bigger problem than the virus itself in lot of places, and that is why we came up with this announcement. We made it available to everyone because most of the working class are also not being paid. We don’t want anyone to go hungry in the city,” an official from the Corporation said.

There are a total of 407 Canteens in the city and the cost of running these eateries is `17 lakh per day. Officials clarified that they have enough donations to feed the public till May 3. “We are getting donations from NGOs, independent philanthropists and corporate social responsibility funds of companies. Anybody is welcome to donate for the cause,” the official added. An average of 250 customers walk into an Amma Canteen for every meal and they expect the number to rise manifold by next week.

The Corporation’s announcement has come for praise from many in the city. “With a lot of restriction on food distribution, this move comes as a blessing to thousands of people who are unable to afford food. Hygiene and safety must be ensured at all the canteens,” said 24-year-old V Bhaskar residing alone at T Nagar.