STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Laptop in her bag, she takes bank to tribals’ doors in Odisha

For these tribals, who now call her ‘bank madam’ as a mark of endearment, she is the only medium of availing various State and Centre Government subsidies.

Published: 24th April 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the remote Konapadi village - some 19 km from Laxmipur tehsil in Maoist-infested Koraput district of Odisha - people queue up, their faces covered with cloth, as soon as they see Salami Shashankar. She is a 27-year-old outsourced staff of State Bank of India (SBI)’s Laxmipur branch. To keep lives rolling in more than 20 tribal hamlets adjoining her native Toyaput village, Salami has been travelling to each of these places on a two-wheeler for providing banking services to needy customers since March 25.

For these tribals, who now call her ‘bank madam’ as a mark of endearment, she is the only medium of availing various State and Centre Government subsidies. There aren’t any chairs or table - neither did she expect one - at her on-the-wheel workstation. Soon after reaching her remote customer points, she looks for leaves shed by trees. “I gather leaves so that I am able to make a bed spreading over half a metre. That’s my work station and seat for the next five to six hours.

None of my customers are allowed to trespass my work zone,” she says. The bag she carries to her destinations each day contains 70 withdrawal and deposit slips, stamp pad, a laptop and cash around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, pen, a 60-page register book and, of course, a hand sanitizer. Thanks to her affectionate customers, her lunch hours are usually made full-filling with packets of biscuits, sweets and water they offer. A thorough professional, Salami has her plan of action chalked out to ensure safe transactions.

On her first day to a village, she identifies a local youth - who is popular in the village for his honesty. “The person acts as a connector between me and the villagers. Whenever I visit the village, I request the youth to inform all others. They follow his order and queue up accordingly. This makes my task easier,” the Customer Service Point executive, who has so far visited at least 10 villages, including Sorisapadar, Uskabhata, Diansili, Podasankuli, etc, said. More than 1,000 customers have been benefited by her relentless service in times of dire need, acknowledges Laxmipur SBI Branch Manager, Ranjan Sahoo. 

Salami’s work hours begin at 8 am and she returns to the branch between 4 pm and 5 pm so that accounting for the day could be closed. To reach far-off places, she prefers riding the pillion rider on her brother’s motorcycle. There have been days when she has either walked 4 km alone or rode around 8 km through a deserted route to reach the customers. On the first day, Salami felt insecure. “Miscreants could easily murder me for the cash but I kept praying to God. I knew he will save me from danger as I am on my way to help his people,” she said.

On a single day, she doesn’t cater to more than 250 customers in a village, limiting her cash transactions between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, to ensure safety. Moreover, it’s a rule in these villages now - whenever she arrives, the villagers walk up to her with their Adhaar cards and passbooks without fail. 

An Arts graduate from Laxmipur College, Salami was hired as a contractual staff in collaboration with Odisha Livelihood Mission in December 2019. Prior to the pandemic, she offered service to the customers from her tiny permanent workstation on the premises of Toyaput Panchayat Office. “When the lockdown was announced, she wanted to reach her customers at any cost. So, we provided her with the laptop and the rest, she managed on her own,” added Sahoo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salami Shashankar bank employee Laxmipur tehsil Koraput Odisha lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp