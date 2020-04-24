This Good Samaritan in Bengaluru seeks funds for migrant’s surgery  

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raghavendra Sastri, a cinematographer and a resident of Rajajinagar, is a worried man. A kind-hearted man, Raghavendra has been providing food to a hungry migrant worker. Now, the worker is diagnosed with tumour, and Raghavendra wants to make sure he receives treatment.

Raju alias Rajanna, is quite popular in Milk Colony for being talkative and who would do chores like sweeping and cleaning small hotels. He was living in a tiny rented shed till recently, but since the lockdown, neither does he have a job nor money, forcing him to vacate the shed.

Raghavendra, a resident of the same locality, knows Raju. “I have spoken to him a few times. I found out that he had vacated the shed. He cannot go to his village which is somewhere in Kollegal,” he said. That’s when Raghavendra started providing Raju with meals. “A couple of days ago, Raju collapsed when he was working nearby. Later, I got to know that he had not eaten any food.” Raghavendra took him to a nearby primary health centre where the doctors did a scan.

“An auto agreed to drop us to a diagnostics centre located on Rajkumar Road. We learnt he has a tumour in his stomach which needs to be operated on at the earliest,’’ Raghavendra said. Raghavendra tried contacting Raju’s family who were not keen to take care of him. “He needs surgery immediately and I am pooling money, I cannot leave him like this,’’ he said. He is reaching out to his friends to raise money, and also through social media.