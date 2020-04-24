STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Good Samaritan in Bengaluru seeks funds for migrant’s surgery  

Raghavendra Sastri, a cinematographer and a resident of Rajajinagar, is a worried man. A kind-hearted man, Raghavendra has been providing food to a hungry migrant worker.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Raghavendra Sastri

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raghavendra Sastri, a cinematographer and a resident of Rajajinagar, is a worried man. A kind-hearted man, Raghavendra has been providing food to a hungry migrant worker.  Now, the worker is diagnosed with tumour, and Raghavendra wants to make sure he receives treatment.

Raju alias Rajanna, is quite popular in Milk Colony for being talkative and who would do chores like sweeping and cleaning small hotels. He was living in a tiny rented shed till recently, but since the lockdown, neither does he have a job nor money, forcing him to vacate the shed.

Raghavendra, a resident of the same locality, knows Raju. “I have spoken to him a few times. I found out that he had vacated the shed. He cannot go to his village which is somewhere in Kollegal,” he said. That’s when Raghavendra started providing Raju with meals. “A couple of days ago, Raju collapsed when he was working nearby. Later, I got to know that he had not eaten any food.” Raghavendra took him to a nearby primary health centre where the doctors did a scan.

“An auto agreed to drop us to a diagnostics centre located on Rajkumar Road. We learnt he has a tumour in his stomach which needs to be operated on at the earliest,’’ Raghavendra said. Raghavendra tried contacting Raju’s family who were not keen to take care of him. “He needs surgery immediately and I am pooling money, I cannot leave him like this,’’ he said. He is reaching out to his friends to raise money, and also through social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant labour
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp