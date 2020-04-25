A relay with a difference from Delhi to help a septuagenarian in UP's Bahraich

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The ongoing times of lockdown have brought out a rather unfamiliar humane face of our police force and their conviction to bring relief to the helpless suffering under restrictions.

Delhi and UP cops joined hands as good samaritans and worked in tandem to help an old man in his 70s by sending him medicines from Delhi to 750 km away in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh within 36 hours through a relay of six Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and an ambulance with the involvement of two deputy police commissioners.

In fact, the grandfather of a state-level relay runner, Gulam Mustafa Khan, who practices at a Delhi stadium, was in need of medicines in Begumpura locality of Bahraich. He had no help and apparently rang his grandson stranded in Delhi about it.

As per the sources, Khan, finding no way to send medicines from Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital to his grandfather Nurul Hudda in Bahraich, tweeted about it at 4:25 on Monday and sought Delhi Police help in getting the medicines delivered.

As per the sources in UP, responding to his tweet, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Delhi police immediately reached out to Khan and got the medicines collected from Safdarjung Hospital after showing the prescription details of Nurul Hudda at around 7.35 pm on Monday.

The Delhi police then got in touch with their counterparts Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida) district and handed over the medicines to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, Gautambuddh Nagar. He, with the help of a traffic inspector, got the medicines handed over to an ambulance driver Kapil Tewari, who was on his way to Sultanpur district via Lucknow in UP.

The sources added that Tiwari handed over the packet to a UP 112 Police Response Vehicle (PRV) at Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza in Lucknow at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

The PRV cops at toll plaza forwarded it to another PRV personnel in Alambagh, Lucknow and from there it was carried to be handed over to a third PRV stationed at Faizabad Road in Lucknow. Here, the PRV cops convinced a PWD junior engineer, who was going to resume his duty in Shravasti, to hand over the

packet to a PRV personnel stationed at Bahraich border.

The junior engineer helped and handed over the packet to PRV cops at Bahraich border. It was then passed on to personnel deployed in two more PRVs inside Bahraich before reaching to Nurul Hudda finally at 8 am on Wednesday. The medicine packet had then travelled around 744 km to reach its destination. Kudos to coordinated efforts of Delhi-UP cops.