Karnataka cop donates entire month’s salary to COVID relief fund, borrows to make ends meet 

Published: 26th April 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While people who are about to retire try to save as much money for the future, here is a 59-year-old police constable who donated his entire month’s salary to the PM’s COVID relief fund.

In fact, he took a loan for Rs 5,000 from his friend for expenses that month. HG Hanumantharaya, who is attached to the Sampangiramanagar police station, has been in the force for the past 34 years.

Hailing from Tumakuru, he has more than a year to go before he retires. 

Speaking to TNSE, Hanumantharaya said he gets his salary on the 8th of every month.

“Two hours after I got my salary, I went to the bank with my friend. He spoke to the manager, who helped us fill out the online form for making the donation,’’ he said. 

“I took a loan of Rs 5,000 from my friend to take care of my expenses for the month,’’ he adds with a smile. 

On being asked what made him take this decision, he says, “I saw on the news that the Railway department converted bogies into isolation wards. Our country needs money to buy ventilators and medical kits. Our population is vast and we need lots of money. If what I donated helps, I will be very happy,’’ he said.

 His wife Devaki, a homemaker, says that her husband’s nature was to give. 

