Women employees of Vijayawada Airport sew face masks for entire staff

Currently, the airport staff are able to produce 200 masks per week, but efforts are underway to increase the production capacity so as to meet the May 3 target.

A file photo of Gannavaram Airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada airport has set a target to produce 2,000 reusable face masks for its staff by May 3. Airport director G Madhusudhana Rao said after witnessing the spurt in Covid-19 cases, women employees rose to the occasion and began mass production of reusable face masks on April 19.

However, procuring fine quality cloth and sewing machines for the purpose when the lockdown is in place has made the task more challenging, he admitted. “Some staff who own sewing machines have proved to be of great help.”

“At present, we are using the cloth meant for the police. Altogether, the strength of the airport staff, including airlines and security personnel, is around 600. Each employee will be given two masks and will be taught how to use them properly. The masks will be sterilized before distribution. They can be washed and reused,” Madhusudhana Rao said. 

Currently, the airport staff are able to produce 200 masks per week, but efforts are underway to increase the production capacity so as to meet the May 3 target, he informed.

