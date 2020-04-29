STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covering new ground: Former cricketer doing his bit for needy

Former India cricketer Raghuram Bhat was literally in tears while distributing food to the underprivileged people at Sanjay Nagar in the city on Monday.

Raghuram Bhat distributes food to the needy in Sanjay Nagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former India cricketer Raghuram Bhat was literally in tears while distributing food to the underprivileged people at Sanjay Nagar in the city on Monday. He noticed how people were trying to fall at his feet as he handed them ration, which primarily included vegetables, salt, sugar, rice and dal, among other essential food products. He supplied these items to around 150 families in the area.

Bhat, who played two Test matches for India, was pleased to help these people in times of need, and even drew comparisons with his playing days. “I was so pleased. You may not believe me, but helping the poor brought so much joy and happiness, more than I felt when I played for India,” Bhat told CE. He added, “This is the time when one needs to help the poor, who are living in small huts and have no food and money to keep them going. Some cannot afford a single meal and things are getting difficult day by day.”

Bhat decided to help the poor when he learned about it from his close friend, Chandru, who was helping such families. He immediately showed interest to provide food and started a well thought-out process. He had a clear plan – only the right people should get these supplies. With help from his friend, they researched about the families in that area, who were in desperate need for food. After understanding the need, they were handed out tokens, which were brought to a designated area on Monday to collect the ration.

“These rations were not distributed randomly. Families were handpicked. My friend helped me in finding out people in my area, who are in need. Homework was done well in advance, a week ago. So they were identified and given tokens. These tokens were important as I have noticed when such free food is distributed, even people who can afford to buy them stand in queue and try to collect these. I wanted to avoid that,” said Bhat.

Had it not been for COVID-19, Bhat would have been extremely busy with his KSCA duties as chief selector. He would be eyeing special talents in Karnataka, and taking a note of them, but cricket is not too much on his mind now. “We are in a different situation. We need to change ourselves as per the need too. Sports has taken a back seat. Once the pandemic is gone, we will go back to cricket, and sport. Even when you go back to cricket, all these things like helping people will remain forever,” he said.

