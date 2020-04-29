STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack ITI designs robot to serve COVID-19 patients  

Bolstering fight against the pandemic with technology, ITI Cuttack has designed two robots for monitoring and serving essentials to patients at Covid hospitals.

Published: 29th April 2020

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Bolstering fight against the pandemic with technology, ITI Cuttack has designed two robots for monitoring and serving essentials to patients at Covid hospitals. The humanoid structures will help reduce risk of infection among medical staff and dependence on PPE kits.

One of the robots, CO-BOT (Corona Combat Robot), can move carrying load up to 20 kg on a tray. The institute’s vocational trainers claimed that the robot can serve food, water and medicine to the patients. Like humans, these robots have hand-like structures and are fitted with wheels.

With further programming, these robots can work autonomously inside a ward using navigation and mapping tools. The second one, named, NIGA-BOT is a Telepresence robot. According to the trainers, the robot can be used by the doctors for interacting with the patients from remote locations through live video streaming.

These robots were developed at the institute’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Laboratory in association with a team of SAK Robotics Lab, a firm registered with Startup Odisha. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey lauded the institute’s innovations at a video-conference on Tuesday.

“The work of finding innovative solutions to the COVID-19 challenge was entrusted to the ITI by the Director of Technical Education and Skill Development Authority, Odisha. We are looking forward to scale up these innovations to positively impact the community at large,” said the institute’s Principal, Dr. Hrushikesh Mohanty.

