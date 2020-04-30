STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Two TN government school teachers give Rs 1000 each to 41 families of students

Unable to go to work and earn, villages in Thuppapuram have had to confine themselves to the village due to the lockdown.

Published: 30th April 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Headmistress Kannagi giving Rs 1000 to a family at Thuppapuram in Ariyalur district.

Headmistress Kannagi giving Rs 1000 to a family at Thuppapuram in Ariyalur district. (Express photo)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Two teachers of a government primary school in Ariyalur have been hailed for handing over Rs 1000 each to 41 families of their students. 

The gesture of the teachers has moved the villagers of Thuppapuram.

Unable to go to work and earn, people here have had to confine themselves to the village due to the lockdown. As many of them are daily wagers and financially weak, they have been struggling to make ends meet.

On knowing of their plight, Kannagi(50), headmistress of the panchayat union primary school at Thuppapuram, and Parameswari Varadharajan(33), a teacher at the school, decided to give Rs 1000 each to the families of their school students to buy essential commodities. 

A total of 62 students are studying in the primary school and they hail from 41 families.

Kannagi is the resident of Kodangudi village and Parameswari is from Kallathur village near Jayankondam.

They went to Thuppapuram and handed the money to each family themselves, winning the hearts of the people. The headmistress distributed Rs 41000 to 41 families.

They also advised the parents of their students to adhere to personal hygiene and wash their hands frequently.

D Kannagi, the headmistress, said, "I understand the people's hardships due to the lockdown. My sons gave me the idea that I could help the families of our school students. I told another teacher who works at my school about the idea. She also agreed. I contributed Rs 36000 and she contributed Rs 5000. I went to each student's home and gave the money. Now, we are happy to have done this."

Kannagi added that she has been working at this school for 12 years and so knew almost all the students' families personally.

Parameswari Varadharajan, the teacher, said, "I have been working at the school for two and half years. I know many children and their families would be struggling to have proper meals at home every day. So we helped them."

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid19 coronavirus help covid help
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp