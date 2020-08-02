STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
110-year-old from Chitradurga fights virus, wins, gets discharged

“I was taken in an ambulance to the hospital where people in masks came and checked on me and gave me medicines every few hours.

Doctors and nurses who took care of Siddamma gave her a farewell after she was discharged from a hospital in Chitradurga on Saturday | express

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Siddamma, a 110-year-old Covid patient, is possibly the oldest to have survived the virus. She was discharged from the designated hospital in the city after she tested negative twice in 24 hours.

The woman, from Burujanahatti, showed mild symptoms on July 27, and was shifted immediately to a hospital nearby, where she responded well to treatment and was discharged on Saturday afternoon.
Speaking to TNSE, Siddamma, who was terrified when she was first admitted to the Covid hospital, said, “I was taken in an ambulance to the hospital where people in masks came and checked on me and gave me medicines every few hours.

Now, I’m feeling fine and am happy to be back home.” Talking about her time at the hospital, specifically the food, the centenarian said that she didn’t enjoy the ganji (rice gruel) being served there. “I was better off eating ragi balls with sambar every day, but I had lost my sense of taste for about a week.

I’m waiting to get back to my regular diet now.” Doctors who treated Sidamma said she is healthy and that her oxygen levels didn’t dip throughout the course of her treatment. They added that she is the oldest patient to have been discharged from the hospital.

