STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Mysuru hospital helps COVID-infected women deliver 52 babies

A team of gynecologists, surgeon, anesthetist and a pediatrician from the Cheluvamba Hospital are rendering service along with trained nurses.

Published: 02nd August 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Devamma Shankarashetty Maternity Hospital

The staff at Lakshmi Devamma Shankarashetty Maternity Hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid the challenging situation arising due to the huge spike in COVID-19 cases and increasing mortality in Mysuru, VV Puram maternity hospital has helped infected women deliver 52 virus-free babies in the last one-and-a-half months.

Lakshmi Devamma Shankarashetty Maternity Hospital, a government-run facility which was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for treating pregnant women in the city, has so far tended to over 77 infected women in various stages of their pregnancy.

A team of gynecologists, surgeon, anesthetist and a pediatrician from the Cheluvamba Hospital are rendering service along with trained nurses.

After several hospitals were denying treatment for positive pregnant women, the VV Puram maternity hospital was converted into a dedicated COVID hospital.

Shortly, after the hospital started a 30-bed ward on June 20, an infected pregnant woman was shifted here and delivered a baby.

Since then, till July 31, doctors have helped deliver 52 babies of which 41 were c-section.

It hasn't been an easy task for nurses and doctors considering the exposure to the virus and the limited resources and equipment the hospital has. Two hospital staff contracted the virus while on duty.

"Two of my staff had tested positive and were in quarantine. They completed their home isolation period and joined work," says Dr Malathy, pediatrician-cum-administrative medical officer of VV Puram maternity hospital.

She said there were instances of nurses above the age group of 55 years working to fill the gap of nursing staff crunch.

Another positive thing about the hospital is that no COVID mortality is reported so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid warriors corona warriors Mysuru COVID-19 pregnant women VV Puram Maternity Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp